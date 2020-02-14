Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.94 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 143,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

