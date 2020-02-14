Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $14.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.01. 64,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.08.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,776.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

