Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $21,838,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

