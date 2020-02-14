Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,172 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Raymond James by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 68,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $511,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. 15,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.