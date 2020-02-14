Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,457 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

