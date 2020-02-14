Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,607 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,431. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

