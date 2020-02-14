Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 890 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 280,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.