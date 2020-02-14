Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Textron worth $69,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

