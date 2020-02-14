Tezos Price Reaches $3.46 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $198.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00033703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

