The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

