The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 122.5% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.86. 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

