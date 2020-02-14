The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

GDV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 179,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,069. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

