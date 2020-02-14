THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN and LBank. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $13,539.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

