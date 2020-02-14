Theta Fuel Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.32 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $5.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010261 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

