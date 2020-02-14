Thomas E. Rossin Sells 1,800 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 88,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,749. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 106,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

