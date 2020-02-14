Thomas W. Christensen Acquires 1,050 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Thomas W. Christensen acquired 1,050 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $20,601.00.

NBLX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 458,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,571. The stock has a market cap of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBLX. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

