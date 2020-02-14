THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and $835,107.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,147,276 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

