Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,978.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $286,257.00 and $6,978.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.04 or 0.06192725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024885 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00100684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.