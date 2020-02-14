Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

