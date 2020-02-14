THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.14. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

