ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.38 ($14.40).

FRA TKA opened at €11.38 ($13.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.92. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

