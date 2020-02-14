Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.67 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Huobi and Gate.io. Tierion has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and $2.64 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

