Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tilray earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Tilray’s score:

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $16.75. 187,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Tilray has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,534,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

