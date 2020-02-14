Time New Bank Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinBene. Time New Bank has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bibox, CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.