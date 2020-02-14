Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $201.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $829,469.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000194 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

