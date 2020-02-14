TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

