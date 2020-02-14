TOP (TOP) Market Cap Achieves $8.84 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $324,637.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.