TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.13% of TopBuild worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

