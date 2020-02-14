Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 218.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 44.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,992. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

