TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TEAF)

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE TEAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

In other TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT news, insider Gary Paul Henson bought 1,800 shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,152 over the last quarter.

