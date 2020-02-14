Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 42,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

