TouchCon (TOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $7,736.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 80.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

