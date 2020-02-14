Traceability Chain Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $6,479.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00450092 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005474 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012618 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.