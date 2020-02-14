Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $98.17. 8,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

