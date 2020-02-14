TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

TDG stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 507,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.09. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total value of $4,707,061.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,150 shares of company stock worth $57,613,025. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

