TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 991,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $1.24 on Friday. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.