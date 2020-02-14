Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

