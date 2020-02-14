TRAXIA (TM2) Reaches Market Cap of $246,549.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 120.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $246,549.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

