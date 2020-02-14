Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter Sells 2,500 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $16,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 516,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,250 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,212.50.

On Friday, February 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $19,753.56.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

TREC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,147. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -216.26 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

