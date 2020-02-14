Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

TV stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.35.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

