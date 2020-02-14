Trias (TRY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $783,085.00 and $3.47 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

