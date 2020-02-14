Trifast (LON:TRI) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Trifast (LON:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.97).

Trifast stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.16) on Friday. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $201.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.71.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

