TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group updated its FY20 guidance to 3.46-3.73 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.

TNET traded up $9.14 on Friday, hitting $59.98. 82,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,979. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $2,766,554.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,201.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

