Trinseo (TSE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/10/2020 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Trinseo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/10/2020 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trinseo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

