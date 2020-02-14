Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 174,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,140. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $58.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

