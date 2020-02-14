Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

