Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tritax EuroBox’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EBOX remained flat at $GBX 91 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,308 shares. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.26.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.