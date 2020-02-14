Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Triumph Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triumph Group to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

