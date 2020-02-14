TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $32.33 million and $28.06 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.08 or 0.06173841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00061683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

