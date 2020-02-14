TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $660,276.00 and approximately $112,938.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.